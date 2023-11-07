Mikati receives invitation to attend Riyadh emergency summit on Nov. 11, meets Australian and Brazilian Ambassadors, MP Abou Faour, Renewal” parliamentary bloc, National Coalition for Return of Displaced Syrians, Beirut Municipality head

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Monday received an invitation from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to attend the emergency Arab summit ldquo;to discuss the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and developments in the occupied Palestinian territories next Saturday, the eleventh of this month, in Riyadh.rdquo;

On the other hand, Premier Mikati held a series of diplomatic and political meetings at the Grand Serail today.

In this framework, Mikati met with Australian Ambassador to Lebanon, Andrew Barnes, in the presence of the Prime Ministerrsquo;s Advisors, Ambassador Boutros Asaker and Ziad Mikati.

Discussions reportedly touched on the current situation, as well as bilateral relations between the Lebanon and Australia.nbsp;

The Prime Minister later met with Brazilian Ambassador to Lebanon, Tarciacute;sio Costa, over the current general situation and the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Mikati then received MP Wael Abou Faour, who announced after the meeting that he conveyed to the Premier, the Progressive Socialist Party and the Democratic Gatheringrsquo;s appreciation for the great efforts he is making at the level of Arab and international contacts, as part of the Arab communications network that is being conducted to stop the aggression in Gaza.

Moreover, Mikati received at the Grand Serail, the quot;Renewalquot; parliamentary bloc, which included MPs: Ashraf Rifi, Fouad Makhzoumi, Michel Mouawad and Adeeb Abdel Massih.

The PM also received at the Grand Serail, in the presence of Caretaker Displaced Minister, Issam Sharaf El-Din, a delegation representing the ldquo;National Coalition for the Return of Displaced Syriansrdquo;.nbsp;

The meeting took stock of the risks ensued in line with the continued presence displaced Syrians on Lebanese territories, especially amid the prevailing circumstances.nbsp;

The meeting also stressed the need to activate the displaced Syriansrsquo; return to their homeland as soon as possible.nbsp;

Mikati also met with Beirut Municipality head, Abdallah Darwish.

