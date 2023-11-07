Viral Palestinian Girl Detained in Israeli Raid as Gaza Says Death Toll Hits 10,000

Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A well-known Palestinian activist has been arrested by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, Israel’s military announced Monday, as the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said over 10,000 people had died since Israel escalated its bombings last month.

Ahed Tamimi, 22, was detained overnight in Nabi Saleh, an army spokesperson confirmed to the AFP news agency. She was arrested during an Israeli raid which the spokesman said aimed to apprehend “individuals suspected of being involved in terrorist activities and incitement to hatred” in the West Bank.

A security source sent the AFP an Instagram post allegedly made by Tamimi when asked why she had been detained. According to Israel’s Haaretz newspaper, the post written in Hebrew and Arabic told settlers in the West Bank “we’re waiting for you.” “We’ll slaughter you, and you’ll say that what Hitler did to you was a joke,” it allegedly continued. “We’ll drink your blood and eat your skulls.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.