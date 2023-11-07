Tue. Nov 7th, 2023

    News

    History says the stock market’s dismal October points to a rally over the next 6 months

    By

    Nov 6, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    History says the stock market’s dismal October points to a rally over the next 6 months

    AP Images / Richard Drew

    After selling off in October, stocks could be in for a sustained rally, Ned Davis Research said.
    In previous instances where the S&P 500 declined in October, stocks gained a median 5.3% over the next six months.
    Other forecasters have made the case for a incoming rebound in stocks as bond yields ease.

    Stocks weathered a tough sell-off in October to mark the third straight losing month for investors – but that could set the stage for a strong rally in the coming months, according to Ned Davis Research. 

    The research firm pointed to the recent slide in the S&P 500, with the benchmark index shedding 2% through the month of October as bond yields surged and investors remained concerned about the outlook of higher-for-longer interest rates.

    But previous instances in history when the S&P 500 declined at least 2% in October led to future upside for the market, strategists said in a note on Monday. Across all 24 instances since 1928, the S&P 500 rallied a median 5.3% over the next six months, the firm said.

    Global stocks also tended to rally after declining at least 2% in October, with the MSCI World Index gaining an average 8.3% over the next six months.

    Gains could be even stronger if the stocks remain in a secular bull market, which the research firm made the case for in a previous note. In secular bull  market cases, US stocks rallied a median 9.2% in the six months following October, while global stocks gained 9.5%.

    Those gains are also supported by the fact corporate earnings still look strong, despite the recent selloff in stocks. Of the 73% of companies that have reported earnings in the MSCI US index, 82% have beat expectations. That puts this earnings season on track to be the best-performing since the second quarter of 2021.

    “What we found is that a bad October has not usually been a bearish omen,” Ned Davis strategists said.

    Stocks have gained to start November. The S&P 500 jumped 5% last week for the biggest weekly gain of 2023, partly on the back of easing bond yields. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury slumped as low as 4.4% Friday evening.

    Other Wall Street commentators have also made the case for an incoming rebound in stocks. The S&P 500 could rally as much as 14% through the end of the year, according to one Piper Sandler strategist, thanks to a handful of oversold signals that suggest upside is on the way. Bank of America analysts argued last week that the benchmark index could be set for a 16% gain in 2024 as the bank’s sell-side indicator flashes a strong “buy” signal. 

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    BUSINESS LIVE: Metro Bank deposits dip; TRG bidder pulls out; Persimmon lifts build target

    Nov 7, 2023
    News

    World Cup live: Australia hopes to clinch semifinals berth against Afghanistan

    Nov 7, 2023
    News

    An American nurse who was evacuated from Gaza describes the hospital staff who stayed behind: ‘We’re going to die saving as many people as we can’

    Nov 7, 2023

    You missed

    News

    BUSINESS LIVE: Metro Bank deposits dip; TRG bidder pulls out; Persimmon lifts build target

    Nov 7, 2023
    News

    World Cup live: Australia hopes to clinch semifinals berth against Afghanistan

    Nov 7, 2023
    News

    An American nurse who was evacuated from Gaza describes the hospital staff who stayed behind: ‘We’re going to die saving as many people as we can’

    Nov 7, 2023
    News

    Air freight demand has cooled so much, FedEx is telling its pilots to fly for American Airlines instead

    Nov 7, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy