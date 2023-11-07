Moment man is knocked off his feet and almost washed out to sea by 25ft wave during Storm Ciaran – as critics brand him an ‘idiot’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

THIS is the dramatic moment a man is knocked over and almost swept out to sea by a huge wave during Storm Ciaran.

Dramatic footage filmed on Thursday last week shows the man looking out onto Dover’s Marine Parade promenade at the height of the storm as wind gusts of 100mph were recorded.

Seconds later, a colossal 25-foot wave crashes over the top of the beachfront railings and submerges the tarmac below, instantly knocking the man over in the process.

The man is then sent flying through the air and thrown onto his back as he is swept along by the powerful surf. After a short struggle, he managed to get back on his feet and appeared to escape unscathed.

Commenters responding to the clip online called the man in the footage “idiotic” and “lucky” to be alive, while others suggested the clip could be included as one of the stunts from “Jacka** 5”.

Video recorded by Tim Smithen, owner of Rebels Coffee Shop on Dover’s Marine Parade, shows the extremities of Storm Ciaran.

The father-of-three, 41, said he had never seen waves this high before on Dover seafront and said his shop and the man had been “struck” by the storm.

Tim, from Dover in Kent, said: “I’ve never seen waves this high on this part of Dover beach before.

“They were so high that they bombed the side of our cafe and damaged the front of the store, but luckily there was no damage to the interior and the flooding was minimal.”

“The waves that crashed were significantly taller than our building.

“I couldn’t believe it. There were people walking around taking photos and I just thought if these waves knocked you over they might wipe you out.

“It didn’t seem real when we saw someone knocked down so badly. Luckily he then came to the back of the cafe and I was able to make sure he was okay.

“He was a young man and we made sure he was okay and he left with his friends.

“I think his friends said he was stupid for getting so close to the storm.

Tim Smithen (pictured), owner of nearby Rebels Coffee Shop, filmed the shocking incident and made sure the man was okay before leaving with his friends.

Damage to building where man was swept away by storm Ciaran

“We could hear and feel the waves hitting the wall of the cafe while we were inside. It was very loud, as if the walls were going to be broken.

“The cafe and the guy were definitely hit by the storm.”

One social media user commented on the clip: “What an idiot, imagine if he had been through this and then risked the lives of the RNLI to save him.” Another added: “Jacka** 5 right there. »

A third said: “Why are people laughing? This is how someone died in Scotland last week.

Another shocking video from last week’s storm showed huge waves crashing into two children walking along a seafront in Folkestone, Kent, with their father.

The ‘oblivious’ father was slammed online after shocking footage showed waves crashing over his two children and, at one point, knocking over one of them.

As the huge waves crash onto the coast, the two children flee while their father is in no hurry to protect the young people.

The children are then drenched by a wave and disappear into the images. But when they reappear unharmed, the father continues walking slowly, seemingly unfazed.

Once again, the father continues walking at a normal pace, completely ignoring the fact that his children are dangerously close to falling into the sea.

The footage has since gone viral with social media users calling the parent “irresponsible” and “stupid”.

One user said: Why would you take your children there and put their lives in danger. »

Another fumed: “How fucking irresponsible.” »

A third sarcastically hailed him as “father of the year”, while a fourth added: “Totally oblivious, this is stupidity at its finest.”

It comes as a rare red warning was in force in Jersey last week after strong winds and torrential rain wreaked havoc across southern England and other parts of the UK.

Schools were closed, flights to the mainland canceled and residents were forced to evacuate their homes after being hit by powerful gale force winds.

More than 340 areas of Britain are under flood watch after the country was hit by 104 mph winds and up to three inches of rain during yesterday’s storm.