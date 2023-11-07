Matthew Perry to Be Remembered in VH1, ‘Entertainment Tonight’ News Special (Exclusive)

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

VH1 plans to honor the life and legacy of Matthew Perry, who died on October 28 at the age of 54, with an exclusive Entertainment tonight news special.

VH1 & ET Present Matthew Perry: Life and Legacy airs November 7 at 7:30 PM ET/PT on VH1, with encore on November 11 at 10:00 AM ET/PT.

The tribute special features archive footage and never-before-seen interviews of Perry at various stages of his life, reflecting on his career. The special arises from regular visits from Entertainment tonight, who has been on the set of all of Perry’s projects, and will share stories about his best moments playing Chandler Bing on Friends.

It will also chronicle some “definitive moments in his life,” including his friendship with his co-stars and his work to help others struggling with addiction, and feature new interviews with his former co-stars and the close friends he spent his final days with . .

In addition to FriendsPerry also starred in feature films The whole nine yards and its sequel, together with Fools rush in, Almost heroes, Three to Tango And Serving Sarahalong with the TV series Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Mr. Sunshine And Continue.

“Matthew Perry was a beloved and incredibly gifted film and TV star,” said Scott Mills, president and CEO of BET Media Group, whose brand portfolio includes VH1. “We are deeply saddened by the news of his death. Matthew’s versatility in numerous leading roles and groundbreaking comedy helped him become a household name. We join so many in celebrating his life and we send our condolences to his family and all his friends around the world.”

Perry was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home on October 28 around 4 p.m., law enforcement sources said. told The Los Angeles Times.

On October 29, the coroner’s office said Perry’s cause of death was “delayed.” This usually means that an autopsy has been completed, but the investigator needs more time and additional investigation into the death. An initial toxicology report showed there was no fentanyl or methamphetamine in his system at the time of his death.