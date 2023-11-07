Dad of 11-Year-Old Killed in Cincinnati Mass Shooting: ‘When Will This Stop?’

WLWT/YouTube
The father of an 11-year-old boy killed in a mass shooting in Cincinnati that also injured four other children on Friday night used a press conference over the weekend to ask: “When will this stop?”
Issac Davis’ son, identified by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office as Dominic Davis, was killed when the occupant of a dark sedan opened fire on a crowd of people in the city’s West End neighborhood, police said. A 53-year-old woman was hit in addition to the five minors—boys aged 12, 13, and 15, as well as a 15-year-old girl.
Davis was the only fatality in the shooting. One of the victims remains hospitalized in stable condition while the others have been discharged, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer.