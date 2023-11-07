Tue. Nov 7th, 2023

    News

    Dad of 11-Year-Old Killed in Cincinnati Mass Shooting: ‘When Will This Stop?’

    By

    Nov 6, 2023 , , , , ,
    Dad of 11-Year-Old Killed in Cincinnati Mass Shooting: ‘When Will This Stop?’

    WLWT/YouTube

    The father of an 11-year-old boy killed in a mass shooting in Cincinnati that also injured four other children on Friday night used a press conference over the weekend to ask: “When will this stop?”

    Issac Davis’ son, identified by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office as Dominic Davis, was killed when the occupant of a dark sedan opened fire on a crowd of people in the city’s West End neighborhood, police said. A 53-year-old woman was hit in addition to the five minors—boys aged 12, 13, and 15, as well as a 15-year-old girl.

    Davis was the only fatality in the shooting. One of the victims remains hospitalized in stable condition while the others have been discharged, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    BUSINESS LIVE: Metro Bank deposits dip; TRG bidder pulls out; Persimmon lifts build target

    Nov 7, 2023
    News

    World Cup live: Australia hopes to clinch semifinals berth against Afghanistan

    Nov 7, 2023
    News

    An American nurse who was evacuated from Gaza describes the hospital staff who stayed behind: ‘We’re going to die saving as many people as we can’

    Nov 7, 2023

    You missed

    News

    BUSINESS LIVE: Metro Bank deposits dip; TRG bidder pulls out; Persimmon lifts build target

    Nov 7, 2023
    News

    World Cup live: Australia hopes to clinch semifinals berth against Afghanistan

    Nov 7, 2023
    News

    An American nurse who was evacuated from Gaza describes the hospital staff who stayed behind: ‘We’re going to die saving as many people as we can’

    Nov 7, 2023
    News

    Air freight demand has cooled so much, FedEx is telling its pilots to fly for American Airlines instead

    Nov 7, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy