NNA – The quot;Islamic Resistancequot; announced in a statement that quot;its mujahideen targeted, at 16:30 p.m., 06/11/2023, the Al-Malkeyahnbsp;and Jal Al-Deir enemynbsp;sites with missile weapons and achieved direct hits.quot;

