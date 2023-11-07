Makary asks media outlets to take measures to ensure safety of their correspondents in the south

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, on Monday sent a letter to the Arab, foreign and local media outlets in Lebanon, stating: ldquo;Out of concern for the lives and rights of press and media correspondents, the Ministry of Information hopes that you take the necessary preventive measures related to the safety of your correspondents and their work team, who cover the war operations in the Lebanese south, by providing protective shields and helmets, ensuring an insurance policy that includes all aspects of hospitalization, in addition to comprehensive life insurance, which covers the risks of working on the borders.rdquo;

