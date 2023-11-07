The BravoCon Grand Finale: No Shirts Required

Chelsea Guglielmino/Bravo via Getty Images

Bye-Bye to BravoCon

You know that episode of Real Housewives of New York City where Bethenny Frankel wakes up and, for some reason, is in the same room as Countess Luann de Lesseps? She just sort of gasps and can’t figure out where she is or how she got there? That’s what it was like to wake up on Day 3 of BravoCon. And you’ll have to excuse my use of the B-word (B*th*nny). The former Housewife was both the Woman Who Shall Not Be Named, Voldemort style, at BravoCon, and the only person who everyone would talk about, following her push for a reality-TV “reckoning.” For what it’s worth, every Bravo celebrity I asked about the topic was very dismissive of that conversation. Whether or not that’s a job-saving company line or a true belief, take it for what it is.

By the time things got started on Sunday, everyone at BravoCon seemed a little punch-drunk (or, let’s face it, drunk-drunk) after a long weekend. But, call me corny, there was also a palpable sense of joy and gratitude. It might sound silly, but there was such a sense of community and validation that built up over the weekend from being around the other people who really understand you, a person who has spent the last months delivering Meredith Marks’ “rumors and the nastiness” monologue to friends and strangers.

