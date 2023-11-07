Tue. Nov 7th, 2023

    Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd is stepping down as CEO

    Bumble Founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd is stepping down as CEO of Bumble Inc. the company announced on Monday. Wolfe Herd will be replaced by Lidiane Jones, Slack’s current CEO, who took over at that company in January. Jones will start at Bumble on January 2, 2024. Wolfe Herd will remain at Bumble as CEO.

    Wolfe Herd was initially a co-founder of Tinder; After being ousted from the company, she founded Bumble in 2014. Bumble started as a dating app where women started conversations, and the company has since expanded into friendships and networking. Bumble Inc. is the parent company of more than just Bumble; He also oversees Badoo, Fruitz and Official.

    “This step to CEO gives me the ability to step forward into an exciting new role, return to my founding roots, and bring immense passion and focus to this next chapter of growth,” Wolfe Herd said in a statement. “Lidiane’s experience and track record in products and technology is exceptional and having her lead Bumble Inc.’s next chapter is a huge win for our company, our customers and our team.” Slack did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

