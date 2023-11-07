New Jersey girl, 14, slams school for letting boy ‘who used AI to create fake child porn images of her’ RETURN to class and says his presence makes her ‘very uncomfortable and scared’

Students say sophomore boys at Westfield High acted ‘weird’ on October 16 – days later a boy told the girls why they had been so secretive

Francesca Mani, 14, discovered that a boy used AI to generate a fake nude of her

A New Jersey girl has criticized her school for letting a boy who allegedly used AI to create fake child porn images of her return to class.

Francesca Mani, 14, who attends Westfield High School, said the boy’s presence makes her “very uncomfortable and scared” after she discovered fake nude photos of herself had been distributed to students in her class on Snapchat.

Students say sophomore boys at Westfield High were acting “weird” on Oct. 16, a mother told the WSJ.

The boys whispered and were quieter than usual.

Four days later, a boy told the girls why they had been so secretive – and that there were AI-generated explicit images of them being sent to group chats.

The girls then reported the situation to the school, which began an investigation.

When Francesca Mani heard about the images of herself, she told GMA, “I realized I should be angry. I told my mother. I told her we have to do something about this. It’s not fair to girls and it’s just not right.”

Her mother Dorota Mani said: “My first initial feeling was obviously shock. I heard that from her daughter. The photos were distributed among the people.

‘He told me not to worry. He said Snapchats only last a few seconds. We know that’s not right.

“This is a moment when we need to teach our girls that they are worth fighting for and that what happened is not okay. We have to teach our boys that there will be consequences.”

According to the mother and daughter, the boy involved has served a short suspension and is already back at school. They have reported it to the police.

Francesca, 14, added: ‘I just feel very uncomfortable and very scared, like many others. We just don’t think it’s right for him to walk the halls.”

Westfield High School Principal Mary Asfendis alerted parents to the situation in an email on Oct. 20.

“This is a very serious incident,” Asfendis wrote.

‘New technologies have made it possible to forge images and students need to know the impact and harm these actions can cause to others.’

Asfendis said she believed the images had now been deleted and were no longer in circulation.

The principal of Westfield High sent a letter to parents saying: ‘Students pointed out that some students were using artificial intelligence to create pornographic images from original photographs.

‘At this time we believe all images captured have been deleted and are not being distributed. This is a very serious incident. We will continue to investigate.’

A spokesperson for Westfield Public Schools told the Journal they would not provide details on the number of students involved or confirm whether any disciplinary action was taken, due to student confidentiality.

“It’s hard to be in a situation where you’re seeing young girls traumatized at a vulnerable time in their lives,” Shelley Brindle, Westfield’s first female mayor, told the publication.

More than 90% of such fake images, known as ‘deep fakes’, are porn, according to image detection company Sensity AI.

States including Virginia, California, Minnesota and New York have banned the distribution of counterfeit porn or given victims the right to sue its creators in civil court. However, experts believe that federal law cannot keep up with these types of technological changes.

“This must be a serious crime in New Jersey,” Jon Bramnick, a New Jersey state senator whose district includes Westfield, told the Journal.