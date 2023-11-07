Arsenal stand-in captain Jorginho is slammed for being a bad loser by ‘fuming’ Newcastle skipper Jamal Lascelles, as he calls out ex-Chelsea star’s ‘unacceptable’ behaviour in bitter controversial loss

Newcastle defeated Arsenal thanks to Anthony Gordon’s controversial winning goal

Lascelles was angry after Arsenal captain Jorginho rejected a handshake

CHRIS SUTTON: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a clown It all starts

Newcastle United captain Jamal Lascelles was left ‘fuming’ after his Arsenal counterpart Jorginho refused to shake hands after Saturday’s match at St James’ Park.

Newcastle have handed the Gunners their first Premier League defeat of the season after Anthony Gordon’s controversial winner required a triple VAR check.

Lascelles claimed after the stormy encounter that the Italian midfielder had rejected his handshake because he was upset by the way Arsenal lost.

Jorginho was Arsenal’s stand-in captain on Tyneside and was criticized by the Newcastle defender for being a sore loser.

When asked whether he was satisfied with the three points, Lascelles replied: ‘Yes, and especially how things will proceed. I’m so happy we beat them.

Newcastle United captain Jamal Lascelles (right) was outraged after his Arsenal counterpart Jorginho refused to shake his hand after their stormy clash on Saturday

The pair fell out at the final whistle after Newcastle won 1-0 thanks to a controversial goal

Lascelles extended his hand to Jorginho, but the Italian midfielder refused to shake it

‘Their captain, Jorginho, didn’t want to shake my hand after the match.

‘I was smoking, it’s not on. I would never refuse to shake hands with an opposition captain, absolutely not.

‘You can argue as much as you want on the pitch, but at the end you have to shake hands. It’s part of the sport.

“As far as I’m concerned, whatever happens on the field – handbags or whatever – you show good sportsmanship and shake hands afterwards.

“He didn’t do that, so I’m happy we beat them. I don’t find those types of players acceptable.

“Many of them came in, but I went over to shake his hand, but he wouldn’t – and he’s their captain!

“There was a lot of that in the game, but that’s football and we managed it well and kept our cool.”

Gordon’s 64th-minute winner was thoroughly checked by VAR to ensure Joe Willock kept the ball in play before crossing in the build-up, Joelinton did not foul Gabriel and whether the goalscorer was offside.

Anthony Gordon scored a hugely controversial winner for Newcastle – with the help of VAR

Officials had to review three separate incidents before deciding to award Gordon’s goal

Newcastle were given three green lights and claimed all three points, but Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was outraged by the decision.

‘How on earth did this goal stand? It’s unbelievable. I am ashamed. It is an absolute shame that this is allowed. For many reasons it is not a goal,” the Arsenal boss said.

Referee Stuart Attwell also failed in the first half, issuing red cards to Kai Havertz for a rash challenge and Bruno Guimaraes for an elbow on Jorginho.

Arteta said: ‘It’s so difficult to compete at this level. This is nowhere near the (referee) level to describe this as the best competition in the world. I feel sick to be a part of this.”

Arsenal later released a club statement in support of Arteta’s comments.

It read: ‘Arsenal Football Club wholeheartedly supports Mikel Arteta’s post-match comments following further unacceptable refereeing and VAR errors on Saturday evening.

‘We would also like to recognize the tremendous commitment and achievements of our players and traveling supporters at St James’ Park.

‘The Premier League is the best league in the world with the best players, coaches and supporters, who all deserve better. PGMOL must urgently address the standard of conduct and focus on action that distracts us all from retrospective analysis, attempts at explanations and excuses.

“We support the continued efforts of Chief Referee Howard Webb and would like to work together to achieve the world-class refereeing standards that our competition requires.”