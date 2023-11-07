Heck no to hookups: Why college students are staying away from dating apps

The majority of college students aren’t using dating apps — with many preferring to meet potential partners in person.

Nearly four out of five college students aren’t really using dating apps, according to a survey.

Axios and Generation Lab polled 978 college students in the US to learn about their dating habits.

Many respondents were uninterested in hookups and preferred to meet potential partners in person.

Dating apps — some people swear by them and others think they’ve ruined the dating scene entirely.

College students, one of the target demographics of online dating, weighed in on how much they use the apps and what they think about them.

Axios and Generation Lab, conducted the survey in mid-October 2023 and polled 978 college students from around the US. Generation Lab is a research organization that studies trends and behaviors among young people. The student respondents answered questions about their current relationship status, dating history, opinions on hookup culture, and use of online dating platforms.

The survey found that a majority of college students are not on dating apps. 79% of respondents told Axios and Generation Lab that they do not use dating apps or use them less than once a month. The most commonly used dating app for students is Tinder, with 12% of college students using it at least once a month. Bumble and Hinge were in second place, with 8% of students using one of the apps at least monthly.

College is stereotypically seen as a hot spot for hookup culture and casual dating, but that reputation might be unfounded. Of the students surveyed, 45% said they’ve never hooked up with anyone. Only 15% say they’d hooked up with someone within the past week of being surveyed.

This anti-hookup sentiment could extend beyond college students. Many Gen Z women are rejecting hookup culture and posting on social media about their “celibacy era.” This is in line with a 2021 trend, reported by the University of Albany, that Gen Z is less interested in hookups or casual sex.

Sam Houston State University student Melanie Perez told Axios that she was more interested in meeting someone in person and starting as friends before entering a romantic relationship. She said that using dating apps was more likely to just end in hookups.

This is consistent with a 2021 survey done by the University of Victoria and reported on by The Guardian, which reported that 68% of respondents started out as friends with their current significant other.

Students might be forgoing hookups in favor of more serious relationships. Fifty-five percent of students surveyed said they have a significant other. It’s possible that students might just prefer to meet potential partners the old-fashioned way, as over half of those surveyed by Axios said they’ve met their current or previous significant other in person.

It’s possible that college students could have an easier time meeting a significant other in person since they are surrounded by peers. Dating apps might not be an attractive option until after the young adults graduate.

