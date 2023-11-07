New York Mets ‘hire longtime Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza as new manager’ – despite push for Craig Counsell

Craig Counsell had thought he would be the favorite for the Mets’ manager job

But the team has reportedly selected Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza

New York Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza appears to be making the move across town as the Mets are reportedly hiring him as manager.

The Mets have been searching for a new manager since firing Buck Showalter early last month and appear to be closing with the announcement of the veteran skipper’s replacement.

And despite reports that the Mets were targeting Craig Counsell, the organization is hiring Mendoza as their new manager, according to ESPN.

The 43-year-old is reportedly leaving the Bronx for Queens after 15 years with the Yankees in multiple roles.

He played in the lower minor leagues in 2011-12 before spending the past four seasons as Aaron Boone’s bench coach.

Counsell was seen as the favorite for the role because he has a strong working relationship with Mets baseball president David Stearns, who was hired in October after working with Counsell in Milwaukee. Meanwhile, Counsell and his wife Michelle are reportedly loving New York.

But the Mets opted for a lower-profile hire in Mendoza after he impressed in interviews, the report adds. The two sides agreed on the terms on Monday.

Counsell was also thought to be in the mix for the Guardians’ position, but Cleveland announced Monday afternoon that it had named Stephen Vogt as manager.

Counsell’s contract with Milwaukee expired last week, but the Brewers are allowing him to look elsewhere while hoping they can re-sign the coveted manager.

Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio has said multiple times that the team wants Counsell back in 2024.

Mendoza played in 28 Major League games as a player, including 15 with the Mets in 1997. He had four hits in the big league.

He previously interviewed for management roles with the Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox, but all three opted for different candidates: AJ Hinch, Alex Cora and Pedro Grifol, respectively.

But patience has paid off, as Mendoza has landed arguably one of the biggest jobs in the MLB, managing the Mets and their massive payroll.

They feature shortstop Francisco Lindor, first baseman Pete Alonso, center fielder Brandon Nimmo, right-hander Kodai Senga and closer Edwin Diaz, and plan to maintain one of the highest payrolls in the majors under owner Steve Cohen.

The organization is also reportedly expected to pursue the Angels’ two-way star Shohei Ohtani in free agency.

