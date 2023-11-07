Tue. Nov 7th, 2023

    Multiple Dog Food Brands Recalled Due to Potential Salmonella Contamination: FDA

    TEXAS (FDA) – Mid America Pet Food, Mount Pleasant, Texas, is voluntarily recalling three lots of Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula produced at its Mount Pleasant, Texas production facility because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. This voluntary recall was initiated after a third-party conducted random sampling and product associated with three lots tested positive for SalmonellaSalmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

    Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers.

    Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

    No human or pet illnesses have been reported to date.

    Products were distributed to various distributors and retailers in the United States. The affected product includes:

    Product Description
    Lot Number
    Bag Size
    Best By Date

    Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula

    1000016890
    5 pound bag
    6/12/2024

    1000016891
    15 pound bag
    6/12/2024

    1000016892
    40 pound bag
    6/12/2024

    Lot code information is found on the back of the bag. Images of product are below.

    No other products are included in this recall. This recall is separate from and unrelated to the Mid America Pet Food recall for Salmonella on September 3, 2023.

