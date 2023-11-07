U.S. Park Police Officer Unintentionally Fatally Shoots Fellow Officer at Virginia Gathering, Police Say

McLean, Virginia (FCPD) – Detectives from our Major Crimes Bureau are investigating a reported unintentional shooting by an off-duty U.S. Park Police officer in McLean that left one man deceased.

At 12:20 a.m. this morning, officers responded to the 1700 block of Old Meadow Road in McLean for the report of a shot person. The caller reported an adult man was unintentionally shot inside of an apartment. Jesse Brown Hernandez, 22, of McLean was found deceased with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Preliminarily, detectives determined Alexander Roy, 25, of McLean was attempting to dry fire a firearm. Dry firing is when one simulates the discharge of a firearm by pulling the trigger of a firearm that is unloaded. Roy unintentionally shot the firearm he believed to be unloaded, fatally striking Hernandez. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the shooting. There were four individuals in the apartment at the time of the shooting. All were known to each other. Three of the four involved individuals were off-duty U.S. Park Police officers. Both the victim and the shooter in this case were off-duty U.S. Park Police officers.

After consulting with the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, Roy was charged with Involuntary Manslaughter. Roy is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on no bond.

