Khloe Kardashian blasted over ‘terrifying’ Photoshop fail as fans call out discrepancy on her arm in birthday tribute to her mom Kris Jenner

Khloe Kardashian is outraged over an apparent Photoshop error after fans noticed a discrepancy on her arm in a photo shared on Sunday to mark Kris Jenner’s 68th birthday.

The reality star, 39, shared a loving tribute to ‘momager’ Kris along with a carousel of photos – but Khloe was quickly accused of working her right arm in one cheerful move.

The photo showed Kris and Khloe holding each other and smiling — but Khloe’s arm inexplicably collapsed inward above her elbow.

Other fans were quick to shout out the couple’s heavily filtered faces.

One fan wrote: ‘That’s a weird way to photoshop an arm. You’d think she’d notice that,” while another typed: “What’s going on with Koko’s right arm?”

A third wrote: ‘What happened to your arm? foreign.’

Others wrote: ‘At this point it’s just insulting. Photoshop is getting out of hand. Does she think we’re idiots for thinking they look like that? What’s the point? and ‘They look scary. Kris’ neck looks amazing.’

This comes after Khloe – who was recently accused of Blackfishing with her Bratz doll Halloween costume – appeared to cryptically address the allegations.

The reality star shared several mysterious messages that seemed to refer to the drama on her Instagram Stories on Thursday.

Although the post did not explicitly say she was addressing the controversy, the message did offer advice on how to handle conflict.

‘You have no control over how others interpret your actions or words. Everyone perceives things based on their current situation and mindset. Just keep acting with honesty, love and a good heart,” the first post read.

She also shared two other similar posts, although it was unclear if these were also related to the controversy.

Another message read: ‘You can no longer afford situations in your life that bring out the worst in you. It’s tiring and requires too much to recover. You need calmness and gentleness in your life. Don’t take negativity into account and certainly don’t bring it with you. Choose inner peace above all else.”

“Remember when you are in a position to help someone, be happy and always do it because that is the universe answering someone else’s prayers through you,” another post read.

The reality star, along with sister Kim Kardashian, 43, and BFFs Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro, got all dolled up earlier this week in plaid miniskirts, matching tops and heavy makeup to become the iconic Bratz dolls — but the look raised eyebrows on fans.

Fans took to the comments section to accuse Khloe of “impersonating a black or brown woman” during the shoot. The star is of Armenian and American descent.

One fan wrote: ‘You are not black, be your own color and that is white.’

Another typed: “No, pretending to be a black or brown woman isn’t it,” while a third wrote: “OMG black fishing bratz doll, I can’t remember that one.”

Another wrote: ‘No one is going to talk about her skin being ten times darker lol’, while another wrote: ‘So you’re black? Understood.’

Others wrote: ‘Black fishing for sure’ and ‘pretending to be black erased others. God have mercy and please stop these monsters.

Other fans supported the star writing: ‘Super!! Fashion model!!’ and ‘you snapped!’

DailyMail.com has reached out to Khloe’s rep for comment.