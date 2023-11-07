2 Arrested, Guns Recovered, After Driver Crashes Into Barrier at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON (USCP / News Release) – Two armed criminals are off the streets after the United States Capitol Police (USCP) captured them and confiscated their handguns – one of which had a “Giggle Switch” to turn the weapon into a machine gun.

“This is just another example of our officers and their vigilance and perseverance putting away dangerous criminals,” said USCP Assistant Chief Sean Gallagher. “They are constantly working to keep everyone safe throughout the Capitol Complex.”

On Sunday, while on routine patrol at approximately 2:15 a.m., a USCP officer noticed a driver in a white Infiniti Q50 stopped along Massachusetts Avenue, NE, idling at a green traffic light by Union Station. Suspecting the driver could be impaired, the officer attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver then sped away and crashed into a Capitol Complex vehicle barricade near First Street and D Street, NE.

The driver and the passenger then ran away from the crash, which was near USCP headquarters. USCP Officers chased both suspects on foot. One was captured in the 100 block of D Street, NE, while the other was captured in the 500 block of Second Street, NE.

A Glock handgun, which had a 22 round extended magazine, was found on the passenger side seat, near an additional magazine. Another Glock, which had the “Giggle Switch,” was found in a flowerbed in the 100 block of C Street, NE.

The Infiniti Q50 was stolen out of Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Ricardo L. Glass and Onosetale Okojie of Washington, D.C., both 20-years old, were arrested for several charges including; Carrying a Pistol Without a License (x2), Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Unlawful Entry of a Motor Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property $1000 or More, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Felon in Possession, Reckless Driving, No Permit, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Obliterate, Remove, Change or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun.

