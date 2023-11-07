Tue. Nov 7th, 2023

    News

    Slain Cyclist’s Texts to Accused Killer’s Boyfriend Revealed

    By

    Nov 6, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Slain Cyclist’s Texts to Accused Killer’s Boyfriend Revealed

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Instagram / Mo Wilson

    Text messages shown in court Monday detailed Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson’s final outing to an Austin pool with a former flame just hours before she was killed last May. The messages also revealed that the former flame, Colin Strickland purposely ignored his then-girlfriend’s attempts to reach him during the innocent outing—and then he lied about his whereabouts.

    “Hey! Are you out? I went to drop some flowers for Alison at her sons house up north and my phone died,” Strickland texted Kaitlin Armstong on May 11, 2022, according to NewsNation. “Heading home unless you have another food suggestion.”

    But Armstrong never responded to the message. Prosecutors allege that later that night, the yoga teacher ambushed Wilson and fatally shot her three times in a jealous rage—including once in the heart.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    BUSINESS LIVE: Metro Bank deposits dip; TRG bidder pulls out; Persimmon lifts build target

    Nov 7, 2023
    News

    World Cup live: Australia hopes to clinch semifinals berth against Afghanistan

    Nov 7, 2023
    News

    An American nurse who was evacuated from Gaza describes the hospital staff who stayed behind: ‘We’re going to die saving as many people as we can’

    Nov 7, 2023

    You missed

    News

    BUSINESS LIVE: Metro Bank deposits dip; TRG bidder pulls out; Persimmon lifts build target

    Nov 7, 2023
    News

    World Cup live: Australia hopes to clinch semifinals berth against Afghanistan

    Nov 7, 2023
    News

    An American nurse who was evacuated from Gaza describes the hospital staff who stayed behind: ‘We’re going to die saving as many people as we can’

    Nov 7, 2023
    News

    Air freight demand has cooled so much, FedEx is telling its pilots to fly for American Airlines instead

    Nov 7, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy