Slain Cyclist’s Texts to Accused Killer’s Boyfriend Revealed

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Instagram / Mo Wilson

Text messages shown in court Monday detailed Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson’s final outing to an Austin pool with a former flame just hours before she was killed last May. The messages also revealed that the former flame, Colin Strickland purposely ignored his then-girlfriend’s attempts to reach him during the innocent outing—and then he lied about his whereabouts.

“Hey! Are you out? I went to drop some flowers for Alison at her sons house up north and my phone died,” Strickland texted Kaitlin Armstong on May 11, 2022, according to NewsNation. “Heading home unless you have another food suggestion.”

But Armstrong never responded to the message. Prosecutors allege that later that night, the yoga teacher ambushed Wilson and fatally shot her three times in a jealous rage—including once in the heart.

Read more at The Daily Beast.