ChatGPT is getting an upgrade that will make it more up to date

OpenAI’s ChatGPT can now access knowledge up to April of 2023, which will continue to be updated.

SOPA Images/Getty Images

ChatGPT users will soon have access to more up-to-date information.The OpenAI chatbot will soon be trained on information up to April 2023.The announcement was made by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at its first developer day.

ChatGPT is about to be more up to date than ever.

The OpenAI chatbot will now have knowledge of the world up to April 2023, CEO Sam Altman said at OpenAI’s first developer conference on Monday.

When ChatGPT was launched in November 2022, the chatbot could only answer questions based on information up to September 2021 because of training limitations. That meant that the AI couldn’t respond to prompts about the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire or the 2022 US elections, for example.

“We are just as annoyed as all of you — probably more — that GPT-4’s knowledge about the world ended in 2021,” Altman said during his keynote. “We will try to never let it get that out of date again.”

The update will only be available to paying users of GPT-4 Turbo model — OpenAI’s latest, most advanced large language model to date.

The update is different from ChatGPT’s web-browsing feature that was introduced in September. That feature, called “Browse with Bing,” allowed ChatGPT Plus users to use the AI to search the web in real time. GPT-4 Turbo, however, is trained on data up through April 2023, which means it can generate more up-to-date responses without taking additional time to search the web. The “Browse with Bing feature, which searches the web in real-time, may still prove more useful for information since April.

The expansion of ChatGPT’s knowledge base is just one of many new features Altman announced around OpenAI’s GPT-4 Turbo model.

GPT-4 Turbo will be able to digest more context — up to 300 pages of a standard book — to produce answers with higher accuracy, accept images as prompts, and write code in a specific language.

Users of GPT-4 Turbo will also be able to create customizable ChatGPT bots known as GPTs that can be trained to perform specific tasks.

A preview of GPT-4 Turbo is available for paying developers, and the final model will be available in the coming weeks.

