Jennifer Hudson looks like she just got out of bed (in style) wearing pajama-inspired jumpsuit for an early morning TV appearance in NYC

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jennifer Hudson was pictured arriving CBS morningsstudio in New York City on Monday.

The 42-year-old singer-songwriter flashed a big smile as she stepped out of a car and posed for a few photos while spending time in Manhattan’s Midtown neighborhood.

The artist, who recently dazzled attendees at a charity event in Las Vegas, wore a striped green wide-leg jumpsuit with long sleeves that contrasted well with her dark gray trench coat.

Hudson also wore a pair of dark brown high-heeled shoes and accessorized with a bright white bag.

The actress’s beautiful dark brown hair fell to her shoulders and contrasted well with the light shade of her jumpsuit.

Showing up: Jennifer Hudson was pictured arriving at the CBS Mornings studio in New York City on Monday

Hudson used her time on the program to speak about The Jennifer Hudson Show, and she started by discussing her recent episode with Smokey Robinson.

She said it was “such a dream” to have the singer as a guest on her show. I mean, I love sitting down with legends like that, picking their brains and learning as much as I can.”

The actress then shared that she got the chance to do a duet with the hitmaker on her show.

“To be able to sing with him on my show and have a moment like that, oh my god. It’s one of my favorite moments this season,” she said.

Hudson further stated that while she was not used to serving as the leader of a program, she was grateful for the support from her fans, guests and team.

“It’s something I’m learning as I go… but I think I thrive on the energy of the people,” she said.

The performer also talked about her favorite part of producing her talk show.

She said she really enjoyed “celebrating people and creating beautiful memories and moments.”

Staying cozy: The artist, who recently dazzled attendees at a charity event in Las Vegas, wore a striped green wide-leg jumpsuit with long sleeves that contrasted well with her dark gray trench coat

Completing the look: Hudson also wore a pair of dark brown high-heeled shoes and accessorized with a bright white bag

In the Presence of Legends: Hudson used her time on the program to speak about The Jennifer Hudson Show, and she started by discussing her recent episode with Smokey Robinson

Live performance: The actress then shared that she got the chance to do a duet with the hitmaker on her program

Getting around: Hudson visited SiriusXM Studios later in the day

Switch off: The Academy Award-winning artist later appeared on Good Day NY

All together now: The artist later posed for a photo with Rosanna Scotto, Jennifer Williams and Angela Yee

Affectionate: The hitmaker hugged the show’s co-host as they posed for a few photos

The Jennifer Hudson Show debuted on September 12, 2022, which also happened to be the artist’s 41st birthday.

The first season of the program had a total of 186 episodes and the second series of the show premiered last month.

The Jennifer Hudson Show has received mixed to positive reviews from critics since its debut.

The project has also been nominated for several Daytime Emmy Awards and is currently up for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series honors.