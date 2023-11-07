Tue. Nov 7th, 2023

    News

    SEE IT! California Homeowner Get Jumped by Robbers, Opens Fire With Concealed Carry Handgun

    By

    Nov 6, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    SEE IT! California Homeowner Get Jumped by Robbers, Opens Fire With Concealed Carry Handgun

    CALIFORNIA (KTLA) – A Los Angeles homeowner exchanged gunfire with a pair of would-be robbers in a terrifying incident that was captured on home surveillance video Saturday evening. The homeowner, who did not want his identity released, had just pulled into his gated driveway and was walking to the front door when the masked robbers jumped over a wall.

    Read the full story from KTLA here.

    The post SEE IT! California Homeowner Get Jumped by Robbers, Opens Fire With Concealed Carry Handgun appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    BUSINESS LIVE: Metro Bank deposits dip; TRG bidder pulls out; Persimmon lifts build target

    Nov 7, 2023
    News

    World Cup live: Australia hopes to clinch semifinals berth against Afghanistan

    Nov 7, 2023
    News

    An American nurse who was evacuated from Gaza describes the hospital staff who stayed behind: ‘We’re going to die saving as many people as we can’

    Nov 7, 2023

    You missed

    News

    BUSINESS LIVE: Metro Bank deposits dip; TRG bidder pulls out; Persimmon lifts build target

    Nov 7, 2023
    News

    World Cup live: Australia hopes to clinch semifinals berth against Afghanistan

    Nov 7, 2023
    News

    An American nurse who was evacuated from Gaza describes the hospital staff who stayed behind: ‘We’re going to die saving as many people as we can’

    Nov 7, 2023
    News

    Air freight demand has cooled so much, FedEx is telling its pilots to fly for American Airlines instead

    Nov 7, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy