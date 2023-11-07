SEE IT! California Homeowner Get Jumped by Robbers, Opens Fire With Concealed Carry Handgun

CALIFORNIA (KTLA) – A Los Angeles homeowner exchanged gunfire with a pair of would-be robbers in a terrifying incident that was captured on home surveillance video Saturday evening. The homeowner, who did not want his identity released, had just pulled into his gated driveway and was walking to the front door when the masked robbers jumped over a wall.

