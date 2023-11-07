Tue. Nov 7th, 2023

    OpenAI Announces Bigger, Badder, and Weirder Chatbots

    OpenAI announced a slew of updates and additions to its growing arsenal of artificial intelligence products today—including a platform that allows users to create their own customized version of ChatGPT.

    Company CEO Sam Altman took the stage on Monday at DevDay, the company’s first-ever developer conference, to make the announcements. Among the products is a more powerful version of GPT-4 and even a program called Copyright Shield that will ensure legal protection for users who could get sued for copyright infringement.

    The customizable chatbot product, dubbed GPTs, allows users to create custom versions of ChatGPT and tailor them for specific uses, like creative writing, career mentoring, cooking, tech advising, or even helping out with the laundry—with zero coding knowledge required. OpenAI will also be launching a store for users to sell GPTs that they’ve created to others.

