Seeking nominations for the hottest adtech companies of 2023

Tue. Nov 7th, 2023

    Insider is compiling its annual adtech list that honors the companies transforming digital advertising.The list focuses on public and private companies that made the biggest impact in the industry.Submit your nominations by November 20.

    We’re seeking nominations for Insider’s annual list of the hottest adtech companies.

    The list focuses on companies that drove the biggest moves in digital advertising this year, from helping companies deal with the death of third-party cookies, capitalizing on the growth in ad-supported streaming TV, and spinning up new retail media networks. 2023 was an especially tough year, as many firms had to consistently prove their value to clients, as it was tough for adtech firms to raise money, and advertisers cut spend due to economic volatility.

    As in previous years, we plan to publish a list of the hottest adtech companies that are driving change with publishers, agencies, retailers, and brands and solving problems in new ways.

    Please submit your nominations here by November 20.

    What we’re looking for

    The list will highlight public and private adtech companies. Submissions from agencies, publishers, brands, and marketing tech will not be considered. 

    Companies must share 2023 revenue numbers, and those numbers will be reported. Check out our 2022 and 2021 lists to see how we have reported financials in the past.

    We will publish the list before the end of the year.

    Click here to submit your nominations here by November 20.

