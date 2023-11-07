Florida Man and Woman Arrested on Abhorrent Child Sex Charges

LEARWATER, Fla. – Detectives from the Pinellas County’s Crimes Against Children Unit have arrested two individuals in connection with multiple charges, including Possession of Child Pornography, Lewd and Lascivious Molestation, Promoting the Sexual Performance of a Child, and Unlawful use of a Two-way Communication Device.

The investigation was initiated following a report of inappropriate conduct allegedly involving 26-year-old Brandon Green and 21-year-old Autumn Jenkins, directed towards a female victim. Detectives assert that Green and Jenkins engaged in sexual acts with the victim and recorded the incidents. Furthermore, the disturbing recordings were then transmitted to Green by Jenkins.

Through a series of interviews and employing various investigative techniques, detectives established that these criminal acts took place on multiple occasions and at different locations.

During her interview with the detectives, Jenkins reportedly admitted to her involvement in the sexual acts with the victim, the recording of these incidents, and subsequently transmitting the recordings. Green denied the allegations made against him.

Both suspects, Brandon Green and Autumn Jenkins, have been taken into custody and subsequently transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing.

