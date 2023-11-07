NYC Worker Cleaning Cement Truck Killed When Caught in Rotating Shaft

A man was killed after becoming ensnared in a cement mixing truck in the Bronx Monday, authorities said.

This tragic event took place shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Grinnell Place, situated between Barry Street and East 156th Street in Hunters Point, according to the FDNY.

Although specific details regarding the incident remain limited, the FDNY indicated that the person became entangled in the machinery of the truck while cleaning it. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived at the scene and declared the individual deceased.

The identity of the worker has not been disclosed at this time, and an ongoing investigation is underway.

