Tue. Nov 7th, 2023

    Airstrike Decimates U.S.-Funded Children’s Hospital in Gaza: Reports

    An Israeli airstrike on Sunday caused “significant damage” to a pediatric hospital in Gaza City, wounding an unknown number of people and killing at least eight, authorities in the enclave said.

    The fatalities from the attack on the al-Rantisi hospital, which houses the territory’s only pediatric cancer ward on its third floor, were reported by Gaza’s Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health, according to Reuters. Israel’s military said it was looking into the report.

    The Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund, which founded the hospital in 2019, said the bombing had caused “significant damage” to the building. In a Monday statement on X, the organization said that it was unable to confirm the exact number of injuries and fatalities, but was working to gather more information.

