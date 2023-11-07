And they’re off! Kate Waterhouse leads the glamorous Melbourne Cup arrivals as celebrities descend on Flemington Racecourse to watch the race that stops the nation

Advertisement

The Melbourne Cup kicked off on Tuesday as Australia’s most stylish celebrities gathered at Flemington Racecourse to watch the race that stops the nation.

And leading the glamorous arrivals was racing identity Kate Waterhouse, who dazzled at Birdcage in an off-white Mariam Seddiq dress with oversized scalloped detail and a plunging neckline.

Kate, who is the daughter of horse trainer Gai Waterhouse and bookmaker Robbie Waterhouse, completed her look with a white hatinator, yellow strappy heels, silver earrings and a Bulgari handbag.

Channel Seven Sport presenter Emma Freedman, meanwhile, turned heads in an all-red ensemble.

The blonde wore an elegant A-line dress with a sheer lace bodice, a casual hatinator and a pair of strappy heels.

Joining him in the birdcage was actor Rob Mills, whose gray suit and floral tie put him in the running for best-dressed male runner.