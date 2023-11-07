Tue. Nov 7th, 2023

    Maine Man Sentenced in Connection With Plotting ISIS-inspired Attack

    Maine Man Sentenced in Connection With Plotting ISIS-inspired Attack

    MAINE (DOJ) – A Maine man was sentenced today to 15 years in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release for conspiring to provide material support to terrorists.

    According to court documents, Xavier Pelkey, 20, of Waterville, pleaded guilty on April 7. Beginning in November 2021, Pelkey conspired with two minors, one located in Chicago and one in Canada, to conduct a mass shooting at a Shia mosque in the Chicago area. Pelkey and his co-conspirators were subscribers to a radical form of Sunni Islam and supporters of the foreign terrorist organization the Islamic State, also known as ISIS. Pelkey planned to contribute firearms, ammunition and explosives to be used in the attack.

    In February 2022, the FBI executed a search warrant at Pelkey’s Waterville residence and discovered three handmade explosive devices. Investigators observed a hand-painted version of the flag used by ISIS on the wall of Pelkey’s bedroom and recovered written statements intended to be released just prior to the planned attack claiming the attack in the name of ISIS.

