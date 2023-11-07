Tue. Nov 7th, 2023

    News

    The Untold Story of How Jeanine Pirro Failed Up and Tucker Carlson Flunked Out at Fox News

    By

    Nov 7, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    The Untold Story of How Jeanine Pirro Failed Up and Tucker Carlson Flunked Out at Fox News

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

    This reporting is featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.

    Fox News star Jeanine Pirro failed her way up into a coveted seat on the most-watched cable-news show in America. And Tucker Carlson’s lengthy rap sheet of insubordination with Fox News brass extended way beyond his election conspiracy-mongering and into international politics.

    These are some of the revelations unearthed in Brian Stelter’s new book, Network of Lies: The Epic Saga of Fox News, Donald Trump, and the Battle for American Democracy, due out next Tuesday, parts of which were shared exclusively with Confider.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    BUSINESS LIVE: Metro Bank deposits dip; TRG bidder pulls out; Persimmon lifts build target

    Nov 7, 2023
    News

    World Cup live: Australia hopes to clinch semifinals berth against Afghanistan

    Nov 7, 2023
    News

    An American nurse who was evacuated from Gaza describes the hospital staff who stayed behind: ‘We’re going to die saving as many people as we can’

    Nov 7, 2023

    You missed

    News

    BUSINESS LIVE: Metro Bank deposits dip; TRG bidder pulls out; Persimmon lifts build target

    Nov 7, 2023
    News

    World Cup live: Australia hopes to clinch semifinals berth against Afghanistan

    Nov 7, 2023
    News

    An American nurse who was evacuated from Gaza describes the hospital staff who stayed behind: ‘We’re going to die saving as many people as we can’

    Nov 7, 2023
    News

    Air freight demand has cooled so much, FedEx is telling its pilots to fly for American Airlines instead

    Nov 7, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy