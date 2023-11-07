Marjorie Taylor Greene Shows Congress How to Lose Friends and Not Influence People

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

As House Republicans try to move past the rifts demonstrated during their three-week speakership quagmire, one person has emerged from the drama with few allies and plenty of enemies: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

Greene was a close ally of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). And with McCarthy out of power—and Greene largely ostracized from her former friends in the House Freedom Caucus, as well as the GOP rank-and-file who already disliked her—there aren’t many House Republicans standing with the conservative Facebook-shock-jock-turned-congresswoman.

Greene’s diminished status in the GOP conference was on full display last week, as she introduced a resolution to chastise Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) for her pro-Palestinian rhetoric and lost the vote badly.

Read more at The Daily Beast.