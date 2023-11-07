Tue. Nov 7th, 2023

    News

    Marjorie Taylor Greene Shows Congress How to Lose Friends and Not Influence People

    By

    Nov 7, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Marjorie Taylor Greene Shows Congress How to Lose Friends and Not Influence People

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

    As House Republicans try to move past the rifts demonstrated during their three-week speakership quagmire, one person has emerged from the drama with few allies and plenty of enemies: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

    Greene was a close ally of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). And with McCarthy out of power—and Greene largely ostracized from her former friends in the House Freedom Caucus, as well as the GOP rank-and-file who already disliked her—there aren’t many House Republicans standing with the conservative Facebook-shock-jock-turned-congresswoman.

    Greene’s diminished status in the GOP conference was on full display last week, as she introduced a resolution to chastise Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) for her pro-Palestinian rhetoric and lost the vote badly.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    BUSINESS LIVE: Metro Bank deposits dip; TRG bidder pulls out; Persimmon lifts build target

    Nov 7, 2023
    News

    World Cup live: Australia hopes to clinch semifinals berth against Afghanistan

    Nov 7, 2023
    News

    An American nurse who was evacuated from Gaza describes the hospital staff who stayed behind: ‘We’re going to die saving as many people as we can’

    Nov 7, 2023

    You missed

    News

    BUSINESS LIVE: Metro Bank deposits dip; TRG bidder pulls out; Persimmon lifts build target

    Nov 7, 2023
    News

    World Cup live: Australia hopes to clinch semifinals berth against Afghanistan

    Nov 7, 2023
    News

    An American nurse who was evacuated from Gaza describes the hospital staff who stayed behind: ‘We’re going to die saving as many people as we can’

    Nov 7, 2023
    News

    Air freight demand has cooled so much, FedEx is telling its pilots to fly for American Airlines instead

    Nov 7, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy