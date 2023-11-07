Revealed: The INSANE bet an Aussie put on Melbourne Cup favourite Vauban – here’s what they stand to win if the horse gets up

The bettor will win $989,120 if Vauban salutes

An Australian player is hoping European superstar Vauban will win the $8 million Melbourne Cup on Tuesday, with almost $1 million depending on the outcome.

An anonymous Ladbrokes customer bet $1,000 on a five-leg multi on September 23 and won on the first four legs.

The punter began by betting on Kiwi sprint queen Imperatriz to win the Moir Stakes on September 29 (at $2).

The following day they had kept the multi alive by picking Collingwood to win the AFL premiership (at $1.70), before Ace Impact took home the goods in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in France (at $4.33).

The punter then picked Without A Fight to win the $5 million (at $8) Caulfield Cup, edging West Wind Blows into second place in a thrilling final.

The anonymous punter picked the Irish stayer to win in the final leg of a five-leg multi.

The final stage of the multi is Vauban’s victory on Tuesday in Australia’s most famous horse race ($7).

If successful, the player’s winnings will be $989,120.

Vauban is the expert tip to win the Melbourne Cup – and another intrepid punter attempted to bet $400,000 on the nose at $5 odds – only to find no bookmakers willing to take the bet.

The six-year-old gelding, trained by Willie Mullins, has consolidated into a $4.60 favoritism ahead of the race that stops a nation.

Another racing enthusiast was delirious if Vauban saluted over 3,200m after a $320,000 bet – split at odds of $4.80 and $4 – was taken.

Prominent owner Nick Williams – who counts Serpentine and Cleveland in this year’s race – believes the pre-race favorite will have to stop.

“I think it’s as good a thing as I saw in the Melbourne Cup that I can remember,” he said.

“He’s a tough, older horse. Properly seasoned and beautifully packaged.

Mullins is quietly confident of winning his first Melbourne Cup, with his star performer ridden by Ryan Moore.

“It’s the best chance we’ve ever had and ever will have,” he said of Vauban.

“Everything went well… the quarantine, even the draw.

“We just need to break (jump) now and get into position, but I leave that to the jockeys.” They know the track and the opposition better than me.