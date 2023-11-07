Taylor Swift Faces Pressure on Both Sides of Israel-Gaza War

Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV

Taylor Swift is being pulled in all directions amid the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, with supporters on both sides urging the world’s biggest pop star to make a statement on the conflict.

On Sunday, the State of Israel’s official Twitter account asked Swift to help find a kidnapped woman, tagging the singer in the post.

“Roni (19) Eshel who is a huge Swiftie has been missing since the October 7th Massacre,” @Israel tweeted. “It would mean the world to Roni’s family if Taylor would use her platform to call for Roni’s return.”

