Tue. Nov 7th, 2023

    News

    Taylor Swift Faces Pressure on Both Sides of Israel-Gaza War

    By

    Nov 7, 2023 , , , , ,
    Taylor Swift Faces Pressure on Both Sides of Israel-Gaza War

    Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV

    Taylor Swift is being pulled in all directions amid the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, with supporters on both sides urging the world’s biggest pop star to make a statement on the conflict.

    On Sunday, the State of Israel’s official Twitter account asked Swift to help find a kidnapped woman, tagging the singer in the post.

    “Roni (19) Eshel who is a huge Swiftie has been missing since the October 7th Massacre,” @Israel tweeted. “It would mean the world to Roni’s family if Taylor would use her platform to call for Roni’s return.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    BUSINESS LIVE: Metro Bank deposits dip; TRG bidder pulls out; Persimmon lifts build target

    Nov 7, 2023
    News

    World Cup live: Australia hopes to clinch semifinals berth against Afghanistan

    Nov 7, 2023
    News

    An American nurse who was evacuated from Gaza describes the hospital staff who stayed behind: ‘We’re going to die saving as many people as we can’

    Nov 7, 2023

    You missed

    News

    BUSINESS LIVE: Metro Bank deposits dip; TRG bidder pulls out; Persimmon lifts build target

    Nov 7, 2023
    News

    World Cup live: Australia hopes to clinch semifinals berth against Afghanistan

    Nov 7, 2023
    News

    An American nurse who was evacuated from Gaza describes the hospital staff who stayed behind: ‘We’re going to die saving as many people as we can’

    Nov 7, 2023
    News

    Air freight demand has cooled so much, FedEx is telling its pilots to fly for American Airlines instead

    Nov 7, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy