Demi Moore, 60, defies her age as she stuns in a strapless silver sequin dress at CFDA Fashion Awards in New York

Demi Moore turned heads Monday night with her arrival at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City.

The 60-year-old Hollywood star – who recently bared her abs in a bikini – wore a strapless silver dress covered in chunky sequins.

The mother-of-three bared her perky cleavage in the figure-hugging number, which she paired with black peep-toe heels.

The actress carried a small black clutch as she posed on the red carpet of the high-profile event.

She wore her long jet black locks in the middle as they flowed past her waist in a leg-skimming style.

Demi showed off a glossy red pedicure in her open-toe shoes.

She looked stunning in a face of soft and natural makeup as she graced the event with his presence.

Her cheeks were covered in a light pink blush and her full eyebrows were neatly shaped with a subtle arch.

Her eyes sparkled with black eyelash lengthening mascara and she wore matte pink lipstick.

The entertainer, who was previously married to Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher, also sported a black satin blazer.

She wore sparkling silver rings on her nude manicured hands as she enjoyed her night out in the Big Apple.

At one point, Moore was pictured with Carolina Herrera designer Wes Gordon, 36.

Gordon looked handsome in a simple black suit, teamed with a white button-up shirt and black leather loafers.

This year’s CFDA Fashion Awards ceremony was hosted by Anne Hathaway at the American Museum of Natural History.

Maria Cornejo was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award and the soiree was sponsored by Amazon Fashion.

Other notable attendees included Kim Kardashian, Teyana Taylor, Emily Ratajkowski, Naomi Watts and others.

The Board of Directors tribute went to Vera Wang in recognition of her contribution to fashion in the bridal category.