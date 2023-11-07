Sarah Silverman Takes on That Terrifying Trump-Biden Poll

Comedy Central

The Daily Show has still not yet named Trevor Noah’s official successor, but it would seem that Sarah Silverman is on the short list. The comedian, who guest hosted the Comedy Central series in February, is back behind the desk this week for a second go-around. And her repeat stint got off to a strong start on Monday night, where the big topic was a recent 2024 election poll that has Donald Trump up big against Joe Biden in several key battleground states.

Describing the news as “the reason most of the people in this audience couldn’t sleep well last night,” Silverman explained that the poll shows Biden “getting trounced by Donald Trump in almost every swing state.” But she swears that the news is not all bad.

“Don’t panic! It’s still too early to say Biden will definitely lose,” said Silverman. “He could absolutely die in his sleep instead.”

