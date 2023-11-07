Accredited Debt Relief Review

Our experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

Debt settlement is a form of debt relief which reduces the actual amount of debt you owe. Debt settlement should be carefully considered as you can easily fall for debt settlement scams, and reputable debt settlement serves do not come cheap.

While you can negotiate your own debt settlement, a debt settlement company can take the guesswork out of the process. Accredited Debt Relief is one of the companies listed in our guide on the best debt settlement services. Read on to see if Accredited Debt Relief is right for you.

Accredited Debt Relief Overview

Since 2011, Accredited Debt Relief – Editorial Name Only has been helping clients get out of debt by negotiating debt settlements with creditors on their behalf. They also offer some debt consolidation services through affiliates.

Accredited Debt Relief helps clients with more than $10,000 in unsecured debt improve their financial picture by negotiating debt settlements with creditors on behalf of their clients. They help with credit card debt, personal loan debt, department store credit debt, medical debt, and private student loan debt. Accredited Debt Relief charges 15-25% of your enrolled debt.

True to its name, Accredited Debt Relief holds accreditation with the American Fair Credit Council, Consumer Debt Relief Initiative, and Better Business Bureau. Accredited Debt Relief is also highly rated by customers. Customers on Trustpilot gave Accredited Debt Relief an average of 4.9 stars across 5,510 reviews, with 98% of customers giving the company four or five stars. The company received an average of 4.73 stars across 332 reviews on its BBB page.

In addition to their debt relief and consolidation services, Accredited Debt Relief boasts a robust array of educational resources on financial wellness. The company’s online Debt Relief Knowledge Hub is well-stocked with loads of information for individuals keen on exploring available debt solution options. Customer service offers is accessible by phone as well as by email, 14 hours on weekdays and 13 hours on weekends.

How Accredited Debt Relief Works

Whether looking to lower monthly payments or reduce what you owe on your current unsecured debts, Accredited Debt Relief prides itself on matching clients with the debt relief and/or consolidation option that best meets their unique financial situation and needs. Here’s what to expect:

Contact the experts at Accredited Debt Relief, via phone (800-497-1965) or online, to begin your free consultation. During this process, a team member will review your finances and discuss available options, including debt consolidation or debt settlement.Redirect payments you’d make toward debts to an account with Accredited Debt Relief.Once Accredited Debt Relief deems the amount in your account is sufficient, they will reach out to creditors to negotiate a debt settlement, potentially reducing overall amount.Once debt is settled, you are no longer responsible for the amount.

Debt settlements can damage a customer’s credit score as each missed payment will appear as a delinquency on the consumer’s credit report. Your account will also appear on a credit report as “settled,” which potential lenders may view unfavorably.

And, while the company is not a lender, creditor, or debt collector, Accredited Debt Relief does offer referral for a consolidation loan through affiliate lenders with rates ranging from 5.90%-29.90% with terms of 12-84 months. Eligibility based upon specifics of the requested loan amount and other factors including income, credit scores, and credit history.

How Much Does Accredited Debt Relief Cost?

Services from Accredited Debt Relief come with no upfront fees (it’s illegal for debt settlement companies to charge fees before delivering their service). In fact, you won’t pay a dime — in origination fees or otherwise — until the company is able to help you successfully tackle and resolve your enrolled debt.

That said, a performance fee — ranging from 15-25%, depending upon the dollar amount of debt and level of negotiation required — is charged once the company has successfully settled your eligible debt.

Note: You will also need to pay income tax on the amount of debt settled.

How Accredited Debt Relief Compares to the Competition

Accredited Debt Relief is a reputable company whose clients have been shown to overcome their debts for less money and in shorter periods of time when compared with individuals who chose alternate repayment methods.

The company enjoys an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and thousands of positive, online reviews from satisfied customers. All this said, Accredited Debt Relief services are only available in 30 states and Washington D.C. You can determine if your state is eligible through Accredited’s website.

Accredited Debt Relief is also one of the highest-rated debt settlement companies, more popular among customers than National Debt Relief and CreditAssociates Debt Relief, the two other debt settlement companies listed among our guide for the best debt settlement companies.

This partially comes down to Accredited Debt Relief’s customer service, which operates from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. EST on Monday to Friday and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.

Accredited Debt Relief Frequently Asked Questions

What type of debt can Accredited Debt Relief help with?

Accredited Debt Relief only works with unsecured debts — in other words, those without collateral attached. This means they can help with credit card debt, medical bills, and payday loans. Secured debts, such as mortgages or auto loans, are not eligible for help from Accredited Debt Relief. The same goes for federal student loans.

How much can an individual save with Accredited Debt Relief?

On average, when paying down their debts, clients can expect to pay about 55% of their enrolled balance. Individual results vary, and this figure does not include the company’s success-based fees.

Is Accredited Debt Relief legit?

Accredited Debt Relief complies with all the regulations that apply to credit-related services and specifically debt settlement services. It holds certifications with the American Fair Credit Council, Consumer Debt Relief Initiative, and Better Business Bureau.

How to contact Accredited Debt Relief customer service

You can contact Accredited Debt Relief’s customer service by calling 855-481-7154 or emailing them at customerservice@acrelief.com.

Read the original article on Business Insider