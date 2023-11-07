EXCLUSIVE: Australia’s ‘most sexually active woman’ does the Melbourne Cup! Annie Knight enters the prestigious Birdcage after ‘begging’ for an invite

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Annie Knight managed to gain entry to the prestigious Birdcage after “begging” brands for an invite to the exclusive Melbourne Cup area.

The OnlyFans creator, better known as “Australia’s most sexually active woman”, was seen outside the compound with a group of friends on Tuesday.

In photos taken by Daily Mail Australia, the blonde looked elegant in a figure-hugging hot pink dress with a lace neckline and corset boning.

Annie, 26, completed her look with chunky gold necklaces, rings and a bracelet, as well as a gold evening bag.

The busty blonde and her friends finally entered the Birdcage to party alongside Australia’s elite.

Annie Knight finally made it into the prestigious Birdcage after “begging” brands for an invite to the exclusive Melbourne Cup area.

Ahead of her arrival, Annie shared a sneak peek of her Cup Day look via her Instagram Stories.

It comes after the X-rated performer, who sells raunchy videos and photos to his fans for $14.99 a month, was forced to attend Derby Day on Saturday as a regular punter.

Sources told Daily Mail Australia the Gold Coast-based model spent days begging for an invitation from industry and brand guests.

Despite the setback, Annie did not let this setback harm her.

The OnlyFans creator, best known as “Australia’s most sexually active woman”, was seen outside the compound among a group of friends.

In photos taken by Daily Mail Australia, the blonde looked elegant in a figure-hugging hot pink dress with a lace neckline and corset boning.

She was seen enjoying the vibrant atmosphere of Derby Day, documenting her day on social media.

Annie recently proved herself wrong when she revealed once and for all that she makes well over $100,000 on OnlyFans every month.

She shared a video on TikTok with proof of her incredible earnings.

After being accused by some fans of “lying”, Annie proved she was raking in money by sharing some of her earnings from last month on the subscription site.

Annie, 26, completed her look with chunky gold necklaces, rings and a bracelet, as well as a gold evening bag.

The busty blonde and her friends ended up entering the Birdcage to party alongside Australia’s elite.

With the shocking graphic in the backdrop of her video, Annie said: “I had a feeling some haters would tell me I’m lying.

“This is from the last 30 days, September 19 to October 19, where I won US$104,000. That’s about 160,000 Australian dollars.

She continued: “I expect it to go up once we get October full, I expect it to be around $134,000 USD, which is around $200,000 $AUD.

“So, am I lying?” No, she added proudly.

Annie also shared a glimpse of her pink Cup Day dress via Instagram Stories

However, it seems that the exorbitant wealth that Annie earns could not save her from being abandoned by one of her 300 yearly lovers.

Annie revealed on Monday that she was “ghosted” by a lover when he learned she wasn’t seeing him exclusively.

Taking to TikTok, Annie explained that the man dumped her due to recent media coverage of her unorthodox lifestyle.

“One of my regulars has been ghosting me since he saw all these news articles about me,” the OnlyFans creator explained.