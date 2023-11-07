Tue. Nov 7th, 2023

    Eric Trump Rages About Dad’s New York Fraud Trial on Fox News

    Nov 7, 2023
    Eric Trump Rages About Dad’s New York Fraud Trial on Fox News

    Eric Trump went on Fox News Monday after his father’s chaotic and combative testimony in his civil fraud trial and urged New York Attorney General Letitia James to consider the welfare of the “thousands” of blue-collar employees of the Trump Organization who will be affected by its dissolution.

    Trump, who insisted that there “was no crime” in the family business despite the fact that Judge Arthur Engoron already ruled that there was, complained to Sean Hannity that James’ prosecution is politically motivated.

    “She has wanted to get Donald Trump for the last six years. This is the state of the United States of America right now, Sean,” he exclaimed.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

