    Kimmel Mocks Mike Johnson’s Creepy Father-Son Porn Habits

    When Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) was named Speaker of the House, the question everyone seemed to be asking was: Who? Now that we’ve gotten to know a little bit more about Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) successor, the more popular query seems to have become: Say what?

    A newly resurfaced video of Johnson from 2022 certainly has Jimmy Kimmel’s head spinning. In the clip, which was filmed at a church in Louisiana, Johnson talks about how he and his son Jack, who was 17 at the time, keep an eye on each other’s porn-watching habits.

    “They use something called ‘accountability software,’ which tracks the internet activity on your computer, your phone, your iPad, etc. and shares it with your accountability partner,” Kimmel explains. In Johnson’s case, said partner is his aforementioned teenage son. “So if his son looks at porn, his dad gets an alert. And if Mike looks at porn, his son gets an alert,” Kimmel continued—noting that “It is possible to be too close with your children.”

