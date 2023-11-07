Huge change to popular spring fashion trend at the Melbourne Cup – and everyone is on board

<!–

Racing fashionistas put a new spin on a much-loved style trend at this year’s Melbourne Cup.

Floral prints and patterns have always been a timeless classic for any racing event, but this year, stylish punters are opting for color-block dresses with statement-making fabric flowers.

In Birdcage, model Olivia Molly Rogers wore a bright orange number from Eliya the Label with large flowers on the front.

Model Amy Pejkovic’s figure-hugging magenta number was adorned with rose-shaped ruching by the same Melbourne-based brand.

Amy Castano, owner of a chain of gyms, looked cute but chic in a pink Atoir mini dress adorned with colorful flowers on the front.

AFL WAG Tayla Broad wore a periwinkle blue cocktail dress with a satin flower on the high neckline.

Floral prints were still in abundance on the runways as hundreds of women embraced the timeless trend in a kaleidoscope of colors.

Flowers have been a motif for spring races for most of their decades-long history.

Each major event on the racing calendar has its own flower that guests are encouraged to wear.

Statement flowers were also on display during Debry Day on Saturday. Tess Shanahan (left) wore a floral-embellished neckline, and Erin Holland (right) also rocked the trend

The yellow rose has become synonymous with the Melbourne Cup while punters will wear a purple rose in their lapels on Thursday during Kennedy Oaks Day.

While color was lacking at Saturday’s Derby Day, in keeping with the event’s black-and-white dress code, the new modern floral trend was abundant.

Oglialoro Couture dressed the stunning Tess Shanahan whose black corset mullet dress features another floral-adorned neckline.

Erin Holland also embraced the trend with her eyebrow-raising white hooded outfit with a huge flower detail on the hip.