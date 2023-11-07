EXCLUSIVE: Bridget Fonda’s husband composer Danny Elfman DENIES ‘absurd’ sexual abuse allegations

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Composer Danny Elfman has categorically denied the sexual abuse allegations made against him, calling them “absurd” and “baseless.”

In court documents obtained by DailyMail.com, Elfman’s lawyers claim that Jane Doe XX’s lawsuit was “maliciously brought” for the “improper purpose of embarrassing Mr. Elfman and extorting money from regulations”.

Elfman, 70, who married former actress Bridget Fonda in 2003, is accused of sexually abusing the unnamed Maryland woman from 1997 to 2002 by exposing himself to her and masturbating while she slept in the bed next to him.

New documents filed by the composer’s lawyers make it clear that Elfman “engaged in no wrongful conduct toward the plaintiff.” He committed no sexual abuse, made no inappropriate advances, and never touched her inappropriately.

The unidentified woman is suing Elfman and her company, Musica de la Muerta, for sexual assault, gender-based violence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, sexual harassment and negligence.

The lawsuit alleges that the plaintiff met Elfman at a party in April 1997, when she was a 21-year-old student at the New York Film Academy, and that Elfman was 47 years old.

She claims he invited her to various industry events, asked her opinions on films and music, and treated her like “a consultant and protégé.”

The lawsuit also reveals that whenever she was alone with Elfman, he “removed all of his clothes until he was completely naked and walked around naked in front of Plaintiff, exposing his genitals.”

“Defendant Elfman expressed to Plaintiff that this was the only way he could work, be creative, and succeed,” the complaint alleges.

The plaintiff felt that “she had no choice but to always comply with his requests, and the plaintiff felt that this was a condition of their continued relationship,” the complaint states.

She also claims he brought her to film score sessions for Good Will Hunting and invited her to stay at his home in Topanga Canyon, California, while she looked for an apartment in Los Angeles.

She said she often slept in the same bed as Elfman, while he was completely naked and she was fully clothed, often on top of the covers.

Elfman fired back in court papers, saying all the allegations were false and that the lawsuit “was brought maliciously without any valid factual basis.”

Bridget Fonda was photographed for the first time after her husband was accused of sexual abuse by a second woman in a new lawsuit.

When Elfman allegedly told her in 2002, “Every time you slept next to me, I masturbated next to you,” she ended the relationship.

A year after the plaintiff’s relationship with Elfman ended, the composer became engaged to actress Bridget Fonda and they married in November, sharing son Oliver, 18.

But Elfman fought back in court papers filed this week, claiming that “the story that Mr. Elfman secretly masturbated in the presence of the plaintiff while she slept, then decided on a whim years later late to tell him that he had done it, is false.”

“He never masturbated in her presence and never told her he was doing it. Not only is Plaintiff’s complaint patently false, but the purported legal allegations set forth therein are patently without merit.

The documents go on to state that Jane Doe XX “chose to engage in a disinformation campaign, submitting her dishonest complaint to the media days before it was filed with the Court or became publicly docketed.” of the Court”.

“By publicizing her allegations and using provocative, but false, buzzwords throughout her pleading, the plaintiff virtually guaranteed widespread and salacious media coverage that was sure to harm Mr. Elfman, despite the baseless nature of his assertions.”

The new lawsuit is similar to that of composer Nomi Abadi, who sued Elfman in 2018, although the suit was settled.

Abadi then sued Elfman again in July of this year for non-payment in full of the settlement agreement reached in 2018, with Elfman still failing to pay $85,000 of the $835,000 settlement.

The original lawsuit filed by Abadi in 2018 alleged that Elfman exposed himself and masturbated in front of her on multiple occasions.

In the new filing, Elfman’s attorneys state: “Defendants specifically deny that Mr. Elfman engaged in any inappropriate conduct with non-party Nomi Abadi, as alleged in the complaint.”

‘MS. Abadi’s allegations, like those of the complainant, are unfounded.

After Jane Doe XX first heard about the initial lawsuit, she contacted Abadi’s attorney, Jeff Anderson.

Anderson says Jane Doe XX told him, “The similarities are so striking. Around the same age, both aspired to the entertainment industry, viewing him as a powerful mentor, trusting him and not being able to recognize that they were each being used and abused.

The plaintiff is seeking damages.including, but not limited to, medical and incidental expenses and loss of income.