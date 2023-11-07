Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown absolutely POSTERIZES Rudy Gobert as he sends the 7ft 1in Timberwolves center tumbling in Minnesota

Brown blew past Karl-Anthony Towns after faking a three-point shot in the corner

Gobert is considered one of the NBA’s most elite rim protectors and defenders

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown absolutely posted Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert during their game at Target Center on Monday.

During the first quarter of Monday’s game, Brown was able to breeze past a surging Karl Anthony-Towns after faking a jump shot in the corner before finishing the one-handed dunk over the head of 7-foot-1 Gobert.

The 31-year-old Gobert is considered in many league circles as one of the best rim protectors in the NBA and has been named to six All-Defensive teams.

But Brown has started the season strong, coming into the game against Minnesota averaging 22.6 points and six rebounds, tumbling in Minnesota with a quick dunk.

Gobert averaged 11.6 points and 12.4 rebounds to lead the game.

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown absolutely made a poster of Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert on Monday

Gobert has long been considered by many to be one of the best rim protectors in the league

Although the season is still in its early stages, these numbers are below Brown’s average last season; when he recorded career-highs of 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Brown’s slight statistical decline can likely be attributed to the major changes within the Celtics offense this year and the team still adjusting to playing with each other.

The Celtics made huge moves this offseason to acquire not only center Kristaps Porzingis from the Washington Wizards, but also point guard Jrue Holiday from the Milwaukee Bucks.

Boston as a whole has apparently responded well to the changes, entering Monday’s game 5-0.