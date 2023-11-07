Trump turns down Zelensky’s invitation to Ukraine

NNA – Former Presidentnbsp;Donald Trumpnbsp;has reportedly declined Ukrainian Presidentnbsp;Volodymyr Zelensky#39;s offer to visit Ukraine over concerns that it could quot;create a conflict of interestquot; with Presidentnbsp;Joe Biden.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that his negotiation skills would successfully put an end to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war within quot;24 hours.quot; Zelensky hasnbsp;expressed skepticismnbsp;about the claim on more than one occasion, while alsonbsp;arguingnbsp;that the former president had done little to quell Ukrainian-Russian tensions during his time in the White House.–agenciesnbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

======R.H.

nbsp;