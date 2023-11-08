Wed. Nov 8th, 2023

    BUSINESS LIVE: Metro Bank deposits dip; TRG bidder pulls out; Persimmon lifts build target

    Updated: 03:02 EST, November 7, 2023

    The FTSE 100 will open at 8am Companies with today’s business reports and updates include Metro Bank, The Restaurant Group, Persimmon, Vistry. Línea Directa and Foxtons. Read the Business Live blog from Tuesday 7 November below.

    TRG bidder withdraws

    PizzaExpress Wheel owner Topco will not make a bid for The Restaurant Group, citing current market conditions.

    “Wheel Topco confirms that, due to market conditions, it has no intention of making a bid for TRG,” the company said in a statement.

    Watchdog apologizes to former NatWest boss Rose over Farage debacle

    Metro Bank deposits fall 5%

    Metro Bank’s deposits fell another 5 percent in the third quarter, but the troubled lender told investors that the surge in capital outflows before last month’s capital raise had now returned to “more normal ranges.” .

    The bank revealed a £325m capital increase in October and a £600m debt refinancing, after urgent talks to strengthen its balance sheet.

    Deposits as of September 30 stood at £15.61 billion, up from £16.37 billion a year earlier.

