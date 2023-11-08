BUSINESS LIVE: Metro Bank deposits dip; TRG bidder pulls out; Persimmon lifts build target

LIVE

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The FTSE 100 will open at 8am Companies with today’s business reports and updates include Metro Bank, The Restaurant Group, Persimmon, Vistry. Línea Directa and Foxtons. Read the Business Live blog from Tuesday 7 November below.

> If you are using our app or a third-party site, click here to read Business Live