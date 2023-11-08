Wed. Nov 8th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Iran FM: US seeking temporary ceasefire since last week

    By

    Nov 7, 2023 , , ,

    NNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian responded to the denial by the US State Department of delivering a message to Iran via Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

    On his account on X, Amir-Abdollahian affirmed that the United States has been seeking a temporary ceasefire since last week, stating in response to the US State Department, quot;We received their message, and they are saying it is false, while at the same time they are conducting a war against Gaza and the West Bank.quot;

    quot;Stop the hypocrisy and genocide against Gaza,quot; he added addressing the US administration.

    Amir-Abdollahian had earlier announced that the Americans had sent a message to Iran in the past three days, expressing their desire for a ceasefire. Later on, the US State Department claimed that Blinken did not deliver a message to Iran via the Iraqi Prime Ministernbsp;during his visit to Baghdad.mdash;agenciesnbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ==========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Apple updates iOS so BMW’s wireless charging won’t break your iPhone 15

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    Nearly a dozen women sue Las Vegas plastic surgery practice after its systems were hacked and their naked photos were posted online

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    Amazon Business is a model tailored for entrepreneurs and companies

    Nov 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Apple updates iOS so BMW’s wireless charging won’t break your iPhone 15

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    Nearly a dozen women sue Las Vegas plastic surgery practice after its systems were hacked and their naked photos were posted online

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    Amazon Business is a model tailored for entrepreneurs and companies

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    The US Army needs tanks to win a war in the Pacific, but it knows the Abrams isn’t the right tank for the job

    Nov 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy