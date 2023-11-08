Iran FM: US seeking temporary ceasefire since last week

NNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian responded to the denial by the US State Department of delivering a message to Iran via Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

On his account on X, Amir-Abdollahian affirmed that the United States has been seeking a temporary ceasefire since last week, stating in response to the US State Department, quot;We received their message, and they are saying it is false, while at the same time they are conducting a war against Gaza and the West Bank.quot;

quot;Stop the hypocrisy and genocide against Gaza,quot; he added addressing the US administration.

Amir-Abdollahian had earlier announced that the Americans had sent a message to Iran in the past three days, expressing their desire for a ceasefire. Later on, the US State Department claimed that Blinken did not deliver a message to Iran via the Iraqi Prime Ministernbsp;during his visit to Baghdad.mdash;agenciesnbsp;

