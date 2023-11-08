Why everyone is talking about this ‘wacky’ home atop a hill on Sydney’s northern beaches: ‘It’s like nothing I’ve seen before’

Advertisement

A one-of-a-kind iconic home wows guests with its eccentric, curvy design, retro layout, luxurious outdoor bathtub and stunning coastal views.

Hollander House sits on top of a hill in the seaside suburb of Newport, 30 km north of Sydney city center and has become famous among locals of the northern beaches.

The original house appears to “defy gravity” with its “gently curved contours” that “flow and ebb like waves” thanks to its unique asymmetrical ferrocement structure.

Ferrocement is a material invented in the 1940s in which cement is poured over layers of wire mesh to create thin but durable walls that can be warped into all kinds of shapes.

The weird-yet-wonderful home has a twisted plan with three outdoor spaces, three bedrooms, a split-level family room, ’70s-style design elements as well as views of the suburban skyline all the way to the ‘ocean.

Hollander House was designed and built between 1969 and 1971 by Australian architect David Hollander. From the outside, it features a playful series of mushroom-shaped buildings with curves and twists.

A deck leads to the front door where guests are greeted with an entryway and a mid-century modern living room with a built-in seating area and wavy fireplace.

Overlooking the living room is a dining area separated from the kitchen by a marble bench with a built-in wine rack.

Adjacent to the living and dining areas is the master bedroom with a bright bathroom as well as a private alfresco terrace featuring a sumptuous freestanding bathtub.

The third level houses an airy games room or second living room as well as two bedrooms while an office with a glass shelf is located at the entrance.

There are two outdoor living spaces; one overlooked by the upper level bedrooms and shaded by imposing gum trees and another at the back of the superb house which takes full advantage of the view of the hill.

Buyers can get their hands on their own slice of Sydney history as Hollander House goes to auction with a price guide of $2.25 million.

Listing agent Luke Nolan Harris of McGrath Pittwater told FEMAIL he was familiar with the Grandview Drive home after growing up and living on the Northern Beaches and said the response from potential buyers had been “huge”.

The groovy pad last sold in 2015 for $1.41 million, just below the asking price of $1.5 million, after being on the market for 300 days.

“It’s a fascinating house and I think what’s special is that I grew up on the Northern Beaches and everyone knows the house, it’s an iconic house and not to be missed,” he said. he declared.

“It’s not going to be for everyone, but there are a lot of people who will absolutely love it.”

Luke added that Hollywood superstar Robert Downy Junior just built a house in Los Angeles using the same ferrocement technique.

“People still use these practices today because they love mid-century modern design and the benefits concrete has,” he said.