Wed. Nov 8th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Israel’s aggression on Gaza day 31; 10,165 Palestinians martyred, 27,000 injured

    By

    Nov 7, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that the number of Palestinians who were killed as a result of the ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank has risen to 10,165, while about 27,000 were wounded wounded.

    The Ministry stated, in its daily report on the aggression that 10,010 Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip, and more than 25,000 were injured, while in the West Bank the number of fatalities rose to 155, and the wounded to about 2,250, since October 7th.

    More than 70% of them are children, women and the elderly.

    The report explained that doctors are still forced to perform surgeries without anesthesia, including those who were injured as a result of the bombing and women who give birth by caesarean sections.

    The ministry added that 117,000 displaced people, in addition to medical and health personnel and thousands of patients, reside in health facilities.

    It stated that there are 1.5 million citizens internally displaced in Gaza, more than 70% of the Striprsquo;s population, where about 690,400 citizens live in 149 emergency shelters designated for UNRWA.

    There are also 121,750 citizens staying in hospitals, churches and other public buildings, and about 99,150 in 82 non-UNRWA schools. The remaining 600,000 displaced people are staying with host families, with 150,000 citizens moving to shelter centers in the past few days in search of food and basic services.–agenciesnbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ===========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Apple updates iOS so BMW’s wireless charging won’t break your iPhone 15

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    Nearly a dozen women sue Las Vegas plastic surgery practice after its systems were hacked and their naked photos were posted online

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    Amazon Business is a model tailored for entrepreneurs and companies

    Nov 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Apple updates iOS so BMW’s wireless charging won’t break your iPhone 15

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    Nearly a dozen women sue Las Vegas plastic surgery practice after its systems were hacked and their naked photos were posted online

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    Amazon Business is a model tailored for entrepreneurs and companies

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    The US Army needs tanks to win a war in the Pacific, but it knows the Abrams isn’t the right tank for the job

    Nov 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy