Wed. Nov 8th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Explosive-laden drones strike US base near Erbil airport

    By

    Nov 7, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – Kurdish counterterrorism forces said three explosive-laden drones struck a military base housing US-led coalition troops near Erbil International Airport on Tuesday morning, as Iran-backed militias continue striking American bases in Iraq and Syria against the backdrop of the Israel-Gaza war.nbsp;

    ldquo;Three explosive-laden drones attacked a military base of the international coalition against the Islamic State [ISIS] in two separate instances,rdquo; the Erbil-based Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD), also known as Kurdistan CT, said in a statement on Facebook.nbsp;

    Two drones were shot down in the air, and another drone in a second instance, failed to explode and crashed, the statement added.–agenciesnbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ==========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Apple updates iOS so BMW’s wireless charging won’t break your iPhone 15

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    Nearly a dozen women sue Las Vegas plastic surgery practice after its systems were hacked and their naked photos were posted online

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    Amazon Business is a model tailored for entrepreneurs and companies

    Nov 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Apple updates iOS so BMW’s wireless charging won’t break your iPhone 15

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    Nearly a dozen women sue Las Vegas plastic surgery practice after its systems were hacked and their naked photos were posted online

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    Amazon Business is a model tailored for entrepreneurs and companies

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    The US Army needs tanks to win a war in the Pacific, but it knows the Abrams isn’t the right tank for the job

    Nov 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy