Explosive-laden drones strike US base near Erbil airport

NNA – Kurdish counterterrorism forces said three explosive-laden drones struck a military base housing US-led coalition troops near Erbil International Airport on Tuesday morning, as Iran-backed militias continue striking American bases in Iraq and Syria against the backdrop of the Israel-Gaza war.nbsp;

ldquo;Three explosive-laden drones attacked a military base of the international coalition against the Islamic State [ISIS] in two separate instances,rdquo; the Erbil-based Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD), also known as Kurdistan CT, said in a statement on Facebook.nbsp;

Two drones were shot down in the air, and another drone in a second instance, failed to explode and crashed, the statement added.–agenciesnbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

==========R.H.