NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Tuesday welcomed at the Grand Serail French Ambassador to Lebanon, Herveacute; Magro, with whom he discussed Lebanese – French bilateral relations, as well as the outcome of the French Minister of Armed Forcesrsquo; visit to Lebanon last week.

The Prime Minister separately met with Deputy Prime Minister, Saadeh Al- Shami.

===========R.H.