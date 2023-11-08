UN Secretary-General holds press conference on Middle East

NNA – UN Secretary-General, Antonionbsp; Guterres, held a press conference on the latest developments in the Middle East. The following is the Secretary-Generalrsquo;s full speech:nbsp;

The nightmare in Gaza is more than a humanitarian crisis.nbsp; nbsp;

It is a crisis of humanity.nbsp;

The intensifying conflict is shaking the world, rattling the region and, most tragically, destroying so many innocent lives.nbsp;

Ground operations by the Israel Defense Forces and continued bombardment are hitting civilians, hospitals, refugee camps, mosques, churches and UN facilities ndash; including shelters.nbsp;nbsp;

No one is safe.nbsp;

At the same time, Hamas and other militants use civilians as human shields and continue to launch rockets indiscriminately towards Israel. nbsp;

I reiterate my utter condemnation of the abhorrent acts of terror perpetrated by Hamas on 7 October ndash; and repeat my call for the immediate, unconditional and safe release of hostages held in Gaza. nbsp;

Nothing can justify the deliberate torture, killing, injuring and kidnapping of civilians.nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;

The protection of civilians must be paramount.nbsp; nbsp;

I am deeply concerned about clear violations of international humanitarian law that we are witnessing.nbsp;nbsp;

Let me be clear:nbsp; No party to an armed conflict is above international humanitarian law. nbsp;nbsp;

Gaza is becoming a graveyard for children.nbsp; Hundreds of girls and boys are reportedly being killed or injured every day.nbsp;

More journalists have reportedly been killed over a four-week period than in any conflict in at least three decades.nbsp; nbsp;

More United Nations aid workers have been killed than in any comparable period in the history of our organization.nbsp; nbsp;

I salute all those who continue their life-saving work despite the overwhelming challenges and risks.nbsp; nbsp;

The unfolding catastrophe makes the need for a humanitarian ceasefire more urgent with every passing hour.nbsp;

The parties to the conflict — and, indeed, the international community — face an immediate and fundamental responsibility: to stop the inhuman collective suffering and dramatically expand humanitarian aid to Gaza.nbsp;

Today, the United Nations and our partners are launching a $1.2 billion humanitarian appeal to help 2.7 million people ndash; thatrsquo;s the entire population of the Gaza Strip and half a million Palestinians in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.nbsp;

Some life-saving aid is getting into Gaza from Egypt through the Rafah crossing.nbsp;

But the trickle of assistance does not meet the ocean of need.nbsp;

And letrsquo;s be clear:nbsp; the Rafah crossing alone does not have the capacity to process aid trucks at the scale required. nbsp;

Just over 400 trucks have crossed into Gaza over the past two weeks ndash; compared with 500 a day before the conflict.nbsp; And crucially, this does not include fuel. nbsp;

Without fuel, newborn babies in incubators and patients on life support will die. nbsp;nbsp;

Water cannot be pumped or purified.nbsp; nbsp;

Raw sewage could soon start gushing onto the streets, further spreading disease. nbsp;nbsp;

Trucks loaded with critical relief will be stranded.nbsp;

The way forward is clear.nbsp;

A humanitarian ceasefire.nbsp; Now.nbsp;

All parties respecting all their obligations under international humanitarian law.nbsp; Now.nbsp;

This means the unconditional release of the hostages in Gaza.nbsp; Now.nbsp;

The protection of civilians, hospitals, UN facilities, shelters and schools.nbsp; Now. nbsp;

More food, more water, more medicine and of course fuel ndash; entering Gaza safely, swiftly and at the scale needed.nbsp; Now.nbsp; nbsp;

Unfettered access to deliver supplies to all people in need in Gaza.nbsp; Now.nbsp;

And the end of the use of civilians as human shields.nbsp; Now.nbsp;

None of these appeals should be conditional on the others. nbsp;

And for all of this, we need more funding ndash; now. nbsp;

In addition, I remain gravely concerned about rising violence and an expansion of the conflict.nbsp; The occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is at a boiling point.nbsp;

Let us also not forget the importance of addressing the risks of the conflict spilling over to the wider region.nbsp; nbsp;

We are already witnessing a spiral of escalation from Lebanon and Syria, to Iraq and Yemen.nbsp; nbsp;

That escalation must stop. nbsp;

Cool heads and diplomatic efforts must prevail. nbsp;nbsp;

Hateful rhetoric and provocative actions must cease.nbsp;

I am deeply troubled by the rise in antisemitism and anti-Muslim bigotry.nbsp; nbsp;

Jewish and Muslim communities in many parts of the world are on high alert, fearing for their personal safety and security.nbsp;

Emotions are at a fever pitch.nbsp; Tensions are running high.nbsp; nbsp;

The images of suffering are heart breaking and soul crushing. nbsp;

But we must find a way to hold on to our common humanity.nbsp; nbsp;

I think of civilians in Gaza ndash; the vast majority women and children — terrified by the relentless bombardment.nbsp; nbsp;

I join the UN family in mourning 89 of our UNRWA colleagues who have been killed in Gaza ndash; many of them together with members of their family.nbsp; nbsp;

They include teachers, school principals, doctors, engineers, guards, support staff and a young woman named Mai.nbsp; nbsp;

Mai did not let her muscular dystrophy or her wheelchair confine her dreams.nbsp; She was a top student, became a software developer and devoted her skills to working on information technology for UNRWA.nbsp; nbsp;

I am so deeply inspired by her example.nbsp; nbsp;

I think of all those tortured and killed in Israel nearly one month ago and the hostages ndash; abducted from their homes, their families, their friends while simply living their lives.nbsp; nbsp;

Ten days ago, I met with some of the family members of those hostages.nbsp;

I heard their stories, felt their anguish and was deeply moved by their compassion. nbsp;

I will never relent in working for their immediate release.nbsp; This is essential in itself and central to solving many other challenges. nbsp;

One mother movingly shared with me her desolation over her abducted son, Hersh.nbsp; She also spoke outside the Security Council ndash; and on the subject of confronting hatred, she said: nbsp;

ldquo;When you only get outraged when one sidersquo;s babies are killed, then your moral compass is broken and your humanity is broken.rdquo;nbsp;

Even in her utter despair, she stood before the world and reminded us:nbsp;

ldquo;In a competition of pain, there is never a winner.rdquo;nbsp;

We must act now to find a way out of this brutal, awful, agonizing dead end of destruction.nbsp;

To help end the pain and suffering.nbsp; nbsp;

To help heal the broken.nbsp; nbsp;

And to help pave the way to peace, to a two-state solution with Israelis and Palestinians living in peace and security.nbsp;

Thank you.rdquo;

